Los beneficiarios de prestaciones por desempleo registrados a finales de junio en los servicios públicos de empleo (antiguo Inem) se situaron en los 1.714.146, un 2,9% menos que en el mismo mes de 2017, según los datos difundidos este jueves por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
La cobertura total del sistema de protección por desempleo se situó a cierre de junio en el 57,5%, frente al 55,6% de un año antes, lo que supone un aumento de la cobertura del 3,4%.
Los datos de prestaciones siempre van con un mes de retraso respecto a las cifras de paro. Por eso, Trabajo ha publicado este jueves las cifras del gasto en desempleo de junio y los datos de paro de julio.
El número de perceptores extranjeros de prestaciones por desempleo ascendió en junio a 171.455, cifra que representa un aumento del 1,9% respecto al mismo mes de 2017. Este aumento es superior en los beneficiarios procedentes de países extracomunitarios (+2,3%) que en los del entorno comunitario (+1,3%).
En relación con el total de beneficiarios de prestaciones por desempleo, los beneficiarios extranjeros representan el 10%. Los beneficiarios de prestaciones extranjeros suponen, por otro lado, el 32,7% del total de los demandantes de empleo extranjeros.
Los gastos totales en prestaciones de desempleo ascendieron a 1.318,9 millones de euros el pasado mes de junio, un 0,5% menos que en igual mes de 2017.
El gasto medio mensual por beneficiario, incluidas las cotizaciones a la Seguridad Social y excluyendo el subsidio agrario de Andalucía y Extremadura, se situó en 790,6 euros, lo que supone un aumento de 19 euros (+2,5%) sobre el mismo mes del año 2017.
La cuantía media bruta de la prestación contributiva percibida por beneficiario alcanzó en junio los 793,2 euros, con un aumento de 6,3 euros sobre el mismo mes del año anterior (+0,8%).
Por último, el gasto de las prestaciones de los beneficiarios extranjeros ha sido de 119,8 millones de euros, un 4,9% más que en 2017, que en en relación con el gasto total de las prestaciones por desempleo supone el 9,1%.
