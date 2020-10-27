Estás leyendo: El paro subió en 355.000 personas en verano y la creación de empleo marca récord, con 570.000 empleos

Varias personas se dirigen hacia la oficina de empleo de Azca en Madrid. EFE/J.L. Pino
madrid

agencias

El número de ocupados se incrementó en el tercer trimestre del año en 569.600 personas frente al trimestre anterior, que recogió el mayor impacto de la pandemia por el confinamiento, lo que deja el total de empleados en 19,17 millones. 

En cuanto al desempleo también subió en el trimestre con 355.000 parados más hasta los 3.722.900 y una tasa de paro del 16,26 %, según los datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) publicados este martes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).

En la comparativa anual, el mercado laboral sigue reflejando el duro impacto de la pandemia con 508.500 parados más y 697.500 ocupados menos.

Número de parados

Al finalizar septiembre, el número total de parados se situó en 3.722.900, y el número de ocupados, en 19.176.900 personas, nivel de ocupación similar al del primer trimestre de 2018.

La tasa de paro, por su parte, escaló en verano algo más de nueve décimas, hasta el 16,2%, lo que supone 2,3 puntos más que un año antes.

Entre julio y septiembre bajaron las ausencias del empleo por ERTE y paro parcial por razones técnicas o económicas, o enfermedad, accidente o incapacidad temporal, con lo que el número de horas trabajadas creció respecto del trimestre anterior.

INE: "El final del confinamiento en junio va normalizando el comportamiento de la población activa, recuperándose el número de activos"

En concreto, las horas efectivas de trabajo realizadas en el tercer trimestre aumentaron un 15,1% respecto trimestre anterior pese a ser un periodo típicamente vacacional.

Estadística destaca además que el 10,30% de los ocupados (1.975.100) trabajaron desde su propio domicilio más de la mitad de los días, frente al 16,2% observado en el segundo trimestre.

"El final del confinamiento en junio va normalizando el comportamiento de la población activa, recuperándose el número de activos y disminuyendo, por tanto, el de las personas que están fuera del mercado de trabajo", subraya el INE.
De hecho, el número de activos creció en el tercer trimestre en 924.600 personas, un 4,2% más respecto al trimestre anterior.

