Mercadona contrata a 9.000 personas para la campaña de verano

Mercadona amplía su plantilla con la contratación de 9.000 personas durante la campaña de verano de 2019, que se inicia en mayo y dura hasta finales de septiembre, según ha informado la cadena de supermercados en un comunicado.
En concreto, el objetivo de la firma presidida por Juan Roig es reforzar durante el periodo estival su plantilla para garantizar el servicio en las más de 1.600 tiendas que la compañía tiene repartidas por toda la geografía nacional, época que coincide con la llegada de turistas y con las vacaciones del resto del personal.
Estas nuevas plazas se encuentran repartidas en diferentes puntos de la geografía española, como por ejemplo en zonas de costa como Andalucía, Murcia, Comunidad Valenciana, Catalunya, Islas Baleares y Canarias, o también en zonas de interior como Castilla y León, Euskadi y Madrid, entre otras.
El director de contratación de Recursos Humanos, José Elías Portalés,
ha recordado que todos los "nuevos trabajadores" recibirán un salario bruto de 1.328 euros al mes y que no se requiere experiencia previa, ya que todos reciben formación específica adaptada a sus puestos. "De esta manera nos aseguramos estar satisfaciendo a nuestros clientes del mismo modo que lo hacemos el resto del año", ha subrayado.
La política de recursos humanos de Mercadona ha sido destacada de nuevo en el estudio Merco Talento 2018 al repetir en el primer lugar del ranking de su sector y ocupar la sexta posición en la clasificación general.
Además, Harvard Business Review destaca la gestión interna del talento, y la Organización Internacional del Trabajo (OIT), dependiente de Naciones Unidas, ha valorado el esfuerzo en formación, conciliación y reparto de beneficios que realiza la compañía.
Por otro lado, Mercadona rubricó a finales del año pasado con los sindicatos el nuevo convenio colectivo y el plan de igualdad 2019-2023, más social e igualitario, que refuerza el compromiso de la firma con el empleo estable y de calidad.
