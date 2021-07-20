Estás leyendo: El Ministerio de Consumo asumirá competencias para sancionar cláusulas abusivas y fraudes

El Ministerio de Consumo asumirá competencias para sancionar cláusulas abusivas y fraudes

La nueva normativa otorga un mayor poder al Ministerio contra aquellas infracciones que puedan afectar al mercado y a la competencia.

Alberto Garzón, ministro de Consumo, en una Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo. Foto de Archivo.
Alberto Garzón, ministro de Consumo, en una Comisión de Sanidad y Consumo. Foto de Archivo. E. Parra / Europa Press

madrid

El Consejo de Ministros inicia hoy la tramitación del anteproyecto que dotará al Ministerio de Consumo de competencia sancionadora contra los fraudes de las grandes empresas.

De esta forma, el Ministerio de Consumo asumirá más competencias y podrá actuar como autoridad sancionadora contra aquellas infracciones que puedan afectar a la unidad del mercado y a la competencia, cuando se den en varios Estados de la Unión Europea o cuando el infractor no esté localizado en España, como las infracciones en relación con el comercio electrónico.

La normativa vigente permite poner una reclamación de consumo ante oficinas municipales, autonómicas o en determinados organismos como el Banco de España, la CNMV (Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores) o la Agencia de Protección de Datos.

Fuentes del Ejecutivo aseguran que el anteproyecto habría permitido actuar al Gobierno con celeridad ante casos como el dieselgate - un fraude del grupo Volkswagen que se basaba en manipular los motores para que reflejasen un menor número de emisiones contaminantes de las reales- o las cláusulas suelo, que afectaron a millones de españoles.

