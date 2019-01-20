Público
María Jesús Montero se muestra optimista sobre la aprobación de las cuentas del Estado: cree que hay un 7,5 sobre 10 de posibilidades de que salgan adelante

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, durante la presentación del proyecto de Ley de Presupuestos Generales del Estado de 2019 en el Congreso. EFE/Emilio Naranjo

La ministra de Hacienda, María Jesús Montero, ha pasado por el programa El Objetivo, de La Sexta, donde ha hablado fundamentalmente de Los Presupuestos del Estado. La ministra ha reconocido que si no se aprueban entonces "las elecciones estarán más cerca".

"Como ya dijo Pedro Sánchez si conseguimos sacar adelante los Presupuestos, finalizaría la legislatura en la primavera de 2020, pero si no conseguíamos el apoyo convocaría elecciones en 2019", ha declarado María Jesús Montero.

Montero ha asegurado que "el Gobierno está concentrado en conseguir acuerdos para aprobarlos, porque es un proyecto bueno para España", pero es consciente de las dificultades a las que se enfrenta el Ejecutivo de Pedro Sánchez, pese a lo cual se ha declarado optimista sobre su aprobación: "No descartamos que Ciudadanos los apoye", ha llegado a decir. De hecho, ha dicho que hay un 7,5 sobre 10 de posibilidades de que salgan adelante.

