La morosidad de la banca baja en junio a ni nivel más bajo en siete años

La tasa de morosidad de los bancos españoles se situó en el mes de junio en el 6,39%, registrando un ligero descenso frente al 6,68% del mes anterior, lo que supone el menor nivel desde abril de 2011, según los datos divulgados el martes por el Banco de España. De este modo, la tasa de morosidad de la banca española consigue mantenerse por debajo del umbral del 7%.
La tasa de morosidad se sitúa así 6,61 puntos porcentuales por debajo del máximo histórico marcado en diciembre de 2013, cuando se colocó en el 13,6%.
En total, los créditos dudosos descendieron hasta los 78.611 millones de euros en el sexto mes de 2018, desde los 81.553 millones de euros correspondientes a mayo.
El crédito total del sector aumentó un 0,84% en junio en relación con mayo, hasta los 1,229 billones de euros, mientras que en términos internanuales cayó un 2,58%.
En el mes de junio, las entidades financieras redujeron hasta 49.322 millones de euros las provisiones, lo que supone una rebaja de 1.703 millones respecto al mes anterior. Un año antes, este colchón se situaba en 64.222 millones de euros.
El analista de XTB Antonio Sales ha afirmado que este "ligero" descenso de la tasa consolida, en términos anuales, la senda de estabilidad en la morosidad, la cual espera que continúe descendiendo de cara a los próximos meses.
