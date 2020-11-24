Estás leyendo: La morosidad bancaria frena las subidas y baja en septiembre al 4,57%, su nivel más bajo desde mayo de 2009

La morosidad bancaria frena las subidas y baja en septiembre al 4,57%, su nivel más bajo desde mayo de 2009

El total de los créditos dudosos se sitúa en 55.933 millones, frente a un volumen total del crédito de 1,222 billones de euros.

Un hombre con una mascarilla pasa junto a las oficinas del Banco de España, en Barcelona. REUTERS/Nacho Doce.

La morosidad de los créditos concedidos por los bancos, cajas y cooperativas a particulares y empresas se redujo en septiembre hasta el 4,57%, su mínimo desde mayo de 2009, frente al 4,74% de agosto y frente al 5,15% de hace un año, según los datos del Banco de España.

Tras agosto, que fue el segundo mes consecutivo en que subió la tasa de mora, después de haber encadenado previamente cinco meses de caídas, esta ratio ha vuelto a descender.

Además, el total de los créditos dudosos experimentaron un descenso, a pesar de que había iniciado un racha alcista tras el estallido de la crisis del coronavirus.

Así, se situaron en 55.933 millones de euros en el noveno mes del año, es decir, 2.037 millones de euros por debajo del dato de agosto y un 9,05% inferior al volumen de créditos dudosos de septiembre de 2019.

No obstante, el crédito total del sector experimentó un ligero ascenso, tras dos meses consecutivos a la baja, hasta situarse en 1,222 billones de euros (+0,02%). Frente a un año antes, el crédito total aumentó un 2,17%.

Las provisiones de las entidades financieras se situaron en 38.802 millones de euros en septiembre, 233 millones por debajo de agosto (-0,59%) y un 2,82% más que en el mismo mes de 2019.

