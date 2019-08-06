El Ayuntamiento de Zamora es sin duda singular. Además de ser la única capital de provincia gobernada por Izquierda Unida, con mayoría absoluta incluso, este primer semestre de 2019 se ha convertido en el consistorio que más rápido salda sus deudas con sus proveedores.
Así lo prueba el informe de morosidad de la Federación Nacional de Asociaciones de Trabajadores de Autónomos, que coloca a la ciudad a la cabeza en lo que a eficiencia en sus pagos se refiere, por delante de otras también eficaces como Lugo (PSOE) o Roquetas de mar (PP), con un plazo de 11 días.
Estos buenos registros contrastan con la media de días presentada por el total de todas las ciudades españolas, que gira en torno a los 65 días, según el informe. Esta cifra se encuentra fuera de los plazos permitidos por la Ley de Morosidad, que contempla hasta 60 días para realizar el pago.
Además, hay muchos Ayuntamientos españoles que superan con creces este tiempo de espera. Entre los peores ejemplos, se encuentran ciudades como Jaén (542 días), Jerez de la Frontera (320) o Granada (207).
Para Zamora, esta cifra se trata, además, de una mejora notable con respecto a sus anteriores registros, pues en el informe anual de 2017 de esta misma federación, Zamora presentaba un registro mucho peor con un plazo medio de pago de 37 días.
La mejoría avala la gestión de Francisco Guarido al frente del Ayuntamiento del municipio de Castilla y León, al cual llegó en el año 2015. Recientemente, fue reelegido como alcalde en las elecciones municipales del 26-M, en las que consiguió una mayoría absoluta que le permitía coger el bastón de mando por segunda legislatura consecutiva.
