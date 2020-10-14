Mubadala irrumpe en el capital de Enagás con una participación del 3%

MadridActualizado:
Mubadala, el fondo soberano de Abu Dhahi y principal accionista de Cepsa, ha entrado en el capital de Enagás con una participación de más del 3%, lo que le convierte en el quinto máximo accionista del grupo energético.
En concreto, el fondo soberano, a través de la sociedad Mubadala Petroleum & Petrochemicals Holding Company LLC, ha declarado que posee 8,129 millones de títulos de Enagás, que representan un 3,103% del capital de la compañía.
A los actuales precios de mercado, esta participación tiene un valor de algo más de 160 millones de euros. Los títulos de Enagás repuntaban este miércoles un 0,64% en Bolsa, hasta los 19,7 euros por acción.
El holding del Gobierno del Emirato de Abu Dabi, que posee el 100% de la compañía y nombra a sus miembros del consejo de administración, está considerado como uno de los fondos soberanos de inversión más grandes del mundo.
Mubadala es el principal accionista de la petrolera española Cepsa, donde cuenta con una participación del 61,5%, mientras que The Carlyle Group controla el 38,5% restante. Además, el fondo soberano está en el accionariado de otras empresas como la austriaca OMV o la australiana Oil Search, entre otras.
Amancio Ortega y la Sepi, principales accionistas
Amancio Ortega, el fundador de Inditex y hombre más rico de España, y el Estado, a través de la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI), son los principales accionistas del gestor de la red gasista, con una participación del 5% cada uno.
Ortega entró en el capital de Enagás en la ampliación que lanzó la compañía a finales del año pasado para la compra de Tallgrass al invertir más de 250 millones de euros.
Por su parte, SEPI también acudió a esa ampliación de capital para mantener su 5% del capital de la empresa. Por ley, en Enagás, operador del sistema gasista español y propietario de las redes de gas de transporte y las regasisifcadoras nacionales, nadie puede superar el 5% del capital social.
Junto a Ortega y SEPI también destacan en el accionariado del grupo presidido por Antonio Llardén entidades como Bank of America, con el 3,61% del capital, BlackRock, con el 3,383% o Credit Agricole (3,042%).
