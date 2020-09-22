Mutua Madrileña adjudica a ACS la reforma de las emblemáticas Torres de Colón de Madrid

MADRID
Mutua Madrileña ha adjudicado a Dragados, filial de ACS, la reforma y rehabilitación de las Torres Colón de Madrid, con el objetivo de convertirlas "en un nuevo icono arquitectónico" para la capital, ya que aumentará el espacio para peatones y eliminará barreras arquitectónicas.
La aseguradora se ha decantado así por el grupo que preside Florentino Pérez, según adelanta Expansión y han confirmado a Europa Press en fuentes de la compañía, para el desarrollo de un proyecto que supondrá un inversión de 65 millones de euros por parte de Mutua Madrileña.
Se prevé que las obras del edificio concluyan en el año 2022 y la reforma conllevará la eliminación de su emblemático enchufe, el remate ornamental que corona el conjunto. En su lugar, se erigirán cuatro nuevas plantas de oficinas, manteniéndose sin alteraciones la altura (117 metros) y la edificabilidad de las torres.
El edificio diseñado por Antonio Lamela, ejemplo de la arquitectura suspendida de España e inaugurado en 1977, será así remodelado por tercera vez en 50 años. Se encargará del proyecto el estudio Luis Vidal + Arquitectos, mientras que el nuevo diseño cuenta con el visto bueno de la Comisión para la Protección del Patrimonio Histórico-Artístico y Natural (CPPHAN) del Ayuntamiento.
Las obras generarán más de 200 empleos directos y 400 indirectos entre pequeñas y medianas empresas proveedoras, fundamentalmente de la Comunidad de Madrid.
Edificio de consumo casi nulo
El edificio contará con instalaciones de última generación en cuanto a eficiencia energética y sostenibilidad, lo que permitirá convertirse en la primera torre de negocios de España con la consideración de Edificio de Consumo Casi Nulo.
Las nuevas Torres Colón solo utilizará energía eléctrica de origen renovable, y consumirá un 60% menos de energía que un edificio convencional. Además, casi el 10% de la energía que se consuma será generada por el propio edificio.
Por todo ello, el edificio emitirá prácticamente cero emisiones de dióxido de carbono (CO2), frente a las 1.000 toneladas anuales de un inmueble similar de oficinas convencional.
