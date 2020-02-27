Estás leyendo: Naturgy acuerda su salida de Egipto y recibirá 547 millones en efectivo y activos

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Naturgy acuerda su salida de Egipto y recibirá 547 millones en efectivo y activos

La energética español, su socia italia Eni y el gobierno del país árabe ponen fin a un conflicto que se remontaba a 2012, cuando se interrumpió la actividad de la planta de licuefacción de Damietta.

El logo de Naturgy, en la entrada de su sede central en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Pérez
El logo de Naturgy, en la entrada de su sede central en Madrid. REUTERS/Sergio Pérez

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

MADRID

Actualizado:

AGENCIAS

Naturgy ha acordado con Eni y Egipto el fin de sus disputas por Unión Fenosa (UFG), compañía participada al 50% por la española y la italiana, con el recibo de un pago de 600 millones de dólares (unos 547 millones de euros) en efectivo y la mayoría de los activos de la sociedad fuera de Egipto, excluyendo las actividades comerciales de UFG en España, informó la compañía.

El conjunto de UFG se ha valorado en 1.500 millones de dólares, de los cuales 1.2 millones se corresponden con sus activos egipcios (incluidos los procedimientos legales pendientes), y los restantes 300 millones con los activos fuera de Egipto, dijo Naturgy.

Las partes han rubricado este jueves los acuerdos pertinentes, poniendo así fin a un conflicto que se remontaba a 2012, cuando se interrumpió la actividad de la planta de licuefacción de Damietta, y tienen la intención de completar la transacción durante el primer semestre de este año.

El acuerdo supone la disolución este año de Unión Fenosa Gas, y la española no tendrá obligación de comprar gas natural licuado en Egipto. "Este es un paso importante para reducir gradualmente la exposición de la compañía a contratos de suministro de gas, y resuelve una situación compleja que se había prolongado desde 2012, consumiendo tiempo y recursos significativos", dijo Naturgy en un comunicado a la CNMV.

En 2018, Unión Fenosa Gas ya había recibido un laudo favorable del Ciadi por el que condenaba a Egipto al pago de 2.013 millones de dólares (más de 1.700 millones de euros) por el conflicto abierto por Damietta.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú