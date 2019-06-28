El gigante Netflix tan solo ha pagado 3.146 euros de impuestos en su primer ejercicio fiscal en España, según las cuentas anuales de Los Gatos Servicios de Transmisión España y Los Gatos Entretenimiento España y tal y como ha adelantado Cinco Días. De esta forma, la factura fiscal que pagan las dos filiales que la compañía tiene en Madrid equivale al IRPF que paga un trabajador que gana 24.000 euros anuales, aproximadamente, según el citado diario.
El gigante audiovisual declaró unos ingresos de 538.921 euros y un beneficio neto de 9.439 euros
Netflix aterrizó en España en 2015, pero facturó sus ingresos desde una sociedad holandesa, Netflix International B.V, y, así, evitaba tener que tributar en este país. No fue hasta 2018 cuando la empresa de producción y distribución audiovisual creó sus dos sociedades en la capital española, una destinada a la producción y, la otra, al marketing. De este modo, sus cuentas recogen los resultados de los cinco primeros meses de actividad de estas dos filiales -desde agosto de 2018 hasta diciembre- en las que declararon unos ingresos de 538.921 euros y un beneficio neto de 9.439 euros.
Netflix factura a sus clientes españoles a través de la sociedad holandesa. Un esquema que también siguen otras grandes compañías como Google, Amazon, Facebook o Apple, que tradicionalmente han buscado estructuras para reducir sus impuestos. Se trata de un método legal que consiste en establecer una sede social en países como Irlanda u Holanda, donde el pago de impuestos es menor, y desde ahí abrir otras filiales en el resto de países, que simplemente tributan por servicios de mediación.
