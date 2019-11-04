Estás leyendo: NH ganó 90 millones en 2019, un 11,4% menos por menores extraordinarios

NH ganó 90 millones en 2019, un 11,4% menos por menores extraordinarios

Los ingresos de la cadena hotelera se elevan un 6,1%, hasta los 1.718,3 millones, por la positiva tendencia en los principales mercados de Europa y especialmente favorable en España.

Imagen de la junta de accionistas de NH Hotel Group. E.P.

MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

NH Hotel Group registró un beneficio neto de 90 millones de euros en 2019, un 11,4% menos que el ejercicio anterior cuando se anotó unas ganancias de 101,6 millones.

Según informa la hotelera a la comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), la caída del beneficio se explica por unos menores ingresos extraordinarios por rotación de activos, ya que dicha partida se redujo en 45 millones.

De hecho, el beneficio neto recurrente del Grupo aumentó hasta los 113,2 millones, por los menores costes financieros y la buena evolución de la actividad hotelera, superando así el objetivo de 100 millones marcado para el conjunto del año.

Además, la positiva tendencia en los principales mercados de Europa y especialmente favorable en España permitió al Grupo aumentar un 6,1% sus ingresos, hasta los 1.718,3 millones.

España mostró el mayor incremento de toda Europa, con una subida de sus ingresos comparables del 7,9% por una magnífica evolución en Madrid y la recuperación de Barcelona.

El resto de mercados del continente también presentó una evolución positiva con un aumento de los ingresos comparables del 4,6% en Italia, 3,2% en Benelux y 0,9% en los países de Europa Central.

Sin embargo, la unidad de negocio de América (-2,5%) se ve afectada en su comparativa con el ejercicio anterior por la negativa evolución de la divisa.

La compañía también incrementó un 4,9% sus ingresos medios por habitación disponible (RevPAR), en su totalidad por el incremento de precio medio, que alcanzó los 102,9 euros, con un nivel de ocupación del 71,7%, igual que el año anterior.

Por su parte, el beneficio bruto de explotación (Ebitda) recurrente alcanzó los 294,1 millones, por la mejora del negocio y el control de costes, superando así el objetivo de 285 millones.

El Consejo de Administración propondrá a la Junta de Accionistas un dividendo de 15 céntimos de euro brutos por acción, con un desembolso estimado de 59 millones.

