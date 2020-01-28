Estás leyendo: El número de 'ninis' en España baja por primera vez del millón

Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

'Ninis' El número de 'ninis' en España baja por primera vez del millón

Es la cifra más reducida desde 2005, el año en el que el Instituto Nacional de Estadística empezó a contabilizar a las personas menores de 30 años que ni estudian ni trabajan.

Estudiantes Aula oposiciones
El INE también recoge el número de jóvenes de entre 16 y 29 años que estudian y trabajan, también conocidos como jóvenes 'sí-sí' en contraposición a los ni-nis. En 2019 fueron 734.200 en total, la mayor cifra desde 2010. (EFE)

Noticias relacionadas: Se colocarán automáticamente entre el texto. El número de informaciones que aparecerán dependerá del número de párrafos que tenga la noticia.

madrid

europa press

El número de ninis, jóvenes de 16 a 29 años que ni estudian ni trabajan, era de 982.900 a finales de 2019 en España, lo que supone la cifra más reducida desde 2005, el primero con datos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE), y la primera vez que baja del millón en esta serie histórica.

Según datos de la Encuesta de Población Activa del INE correspondiende al último trimestre de 2019, la cifra del año pasado supone un descenso de 30.500 respecto a 2018, cuando se contabilizaban 1.013.400 ninis en España. De los 982.900 jóvenes que ni trabajaban ni estudiaban en España en 2019, 496.100 son mujeres y 486.700 son hombres.

Sin embargo, no todas las comunidades autónomas registran una bajada en su número de jóvenes desocupados que tampoco estudian. En Ceuta y Melilla creció un 35,3% durante 2019, mientras en Asturias se incrementó un 17,7% y en Aragón un 15,7%. Murcia, País Vasco Extremadura, Cataluña, Andalucía y Galicia también empeoraron sus datos respecto a 2018.

Por contra, en La Rioja el número de ninis cayó 32,2% durante 2019, y un 28,5% en la Comunidad de Madrid, las dos regiones que experimentaron mayores descensos. Navarra, Comunitat Valenciana, Castilla y León, Cantabria, Canarias y Castilla-La Mancha han mejorado también sus cifras.

De este modo, Andalucía sigue siendo la comunidad con más jóvenes sin trabajar ni estudiar, 253.200 en total. Le sigue Catalunya con 162.000, Comunitat Valenciana con 94.500 y Comunidad de Madrid con 87.000.

El INE recoge además datos sobre el número de jóvenes de entre 16 y 29 años que estudian y trabajan, también conocidos como jóvenes sí-sí en contraposición a los ninis. En 2019 fueron 734.200 en total, la mayor cifra desde 2010, y casi 20.000 más que en 2018.

Etiquetas

selección público

¿Qué es y por qué
es importante?

A partir de ahora

se escribe con

Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia. Creado para lectores exigentes como tú