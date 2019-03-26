Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Nissan Nissan quiere despedir a 600 trabajadores en Barcelona e invertir 70 millones en una nueva planta

La compañía ha trasladado a la representación de los trabajadores la necesidad de adecuar la estructura de la planta a la reducción de los volúmenes de producción.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
En rueda de prensa el presidente de Nissan Europa, el responsable de fabricación de la alianza Renault-Nissan y el consejero director general de Nissan Motor Ibérica. Europa Press

En rueda de prensa el presidente de Nissan Europa, el responsable de fabricación de la alianza Renault-Nissan y el consejero director general de Nissan Motor Ibérica. Europa Press

Nissan ha planteado este martes una reducción de plantilla de 600 personas en la fábrica de Barcelona y una inversión de 70 millones de euros para construir una nueva planta de pintura.

Lo han dicho este martes en rueda de prensa el presidente de Nissan Europa, Gianluca de Ficchy; el responsable de fabricación de la alianza Renault-Nissan, José Vicente de los Mozos, y el consejero director general de Nissan Motor Ibérica, Genís Alonso.

La compañía ha trasladado a la representación de los trabajadores la necesidad de adecuar la estructura de la planta a la reducción de los volúmenes de producción, y espera llegar a un acuerdo antes de Semana Santa.

(Habrá ampliación)

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas