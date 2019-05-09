Público
Nissan Nissan y sindicatos acuerdan las condiciones para recortar 600 empleos en Barcelona

La empresa ha consensuado un plan de prejubilaciones para 450-500 empleados desde 55 años, y al resto bajas voluntarias e incentivadas.

Planta de Nissan en la Zona Franca de Barcelona. Europa Press

La dirección de Nissan Motor Ibérica y sindicatos han alcanzado un acuerdo para recortar 600 empleos en la planta de Zona Franca de Barcelona y han consensuado un plan de prejubilaciones para 450-500 empleados desde 55 años, y al resto mediante bajas voluntarias e incentivadas, según fuentes consultadas.

Este acuerdo se ha plasmado en una reunión celebrada este jueves entre las partes en mediación de la Conselleria de Trabajo de la Generalitat, una semana después que se rompieran las negociaciones y tras un proceso de mes y medio de conversaciones.

El acuerdo contempla un plan de prejubilaciones con una compensación del 85% del salario neto hasta la jubilación a los 63 años -que irá del 13 de junio a marzo de 2020- y un plan de bajas incentivadas, con adhesión voluntaria hasta el 31 de marzo de 2020, mejorando las condiciones actuales (indemnización legal más 50.000 euros netos).

