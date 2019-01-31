El consejo de administración de Indra ha acordado el nombramiento del exministro socialista de Industria Miguel Sebastián Gascón y el exdiputado socialista Antonio Cuevas Delgado como nuevos consejeros dominicales en representación de la Sociedad Estatal de Participaciones Industriales (SEPI).
En un comunicado remitido a la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), Indra explica que los dos nuevos consejeros propuestos por la SEPI cubrirán las vacantes existentes tras la dimisión presentada por Adolfo Menéndez y Juan Carlos Aparicio, ambos vinculados al Partido Popular y que desde 2013 representaban a la SEPI en el consejo de Indra.
Con estos nuevos nombramientos, la sociedad estatal, que es el principal accionista de la empresa de tecnología y consultoría con una participación del 18,75%, renueva a los dos representantes con los que cuenta actualmente en el consejo de administración de Indra.
Tras estos cambios, el consejo ha acordado modificar la composición de varias comisiones. En concreto, ha nombrado vocal de la comisión de auditoría y cumplimiento a Sebastián, y vocal de la comisión ejecutiva y de la comisión de nombramientos, retribuciones y gobierno corporativo a Cuevas.
Miguel Sebastián que fue ministro de Industria, Turismo y Comercio entre abril de 2008 y diciembre de 2011 en el Gobierno de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero y actualmente ejerce de profesor titular en la Facultad de Ciencias Económicas Universidad Complutense de Madrid (UCM). Durante su carrera política, además de ser titular de la cartera Industria durante más de tres años, fue candidato del PSOE a la alcaldía de Madrid en 2007 y director de la Oficina Económica del Presidente del Gobierno, con rango de Secretario de Estado, entre 2004 y 2006.
Por su parte, Cuevas, exdiputado del PSOE por Sevilla en el Congreso desde las elecciones generales de 1986 hasta las de 2011 y en la actualidad miembro Consejo Asesor Territorial de CaixaBank en Andalucía.
Así, Juan Carlos Aparicio; exconsejero de la Junta de Castilla y León, exsecretario de Estado de la Seguridad Social de España, exministro de Trabajo y Asuntos Sociales de España en la era de José María Aznar, y Adolfo Menéndez; exsecretario de Estado de Defensa y Fomento en los gobiernos de Aznar y actual secretario de la Fundación Princesa de Asturias, abandonan su representación en el consejo de Indra tras más de cinco años.
