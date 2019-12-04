OHL construirá y gestionará casi medio milar de viviendas sociales en Irlanda

La empresa de construcción e infraestructuras Obrascón Huarte Lain, OHL, anunció el miércoles que llevará a cabo un proyecto para operar 465 viviendas sociales sostenibles en Irlanda por una inversión superior a 130 millones de euros.
Se trata del primer nuevo proyecto de promoción de concesiones que el grupo participado por Villar Mir logra a través de Senda Infraestructuras, su nueva división concesional de la compañía tras vender hace un año la filial que tenía en este negocio.
En un comunicado publicado en su página web, la compañía dijo que el consorcio Torc Housing Partnership integrado por Senda Infraestructuras, filial de OHL, y sus socios estratégicos Equitix, Kajima y Tuath, diseñarán, financiarán, construirán y operarán, en régimen de colaboración público privado (PPP), dicho proyecto por un período de 25 años. "La adjudicación responde al segundo lote de un programa que incluye un total de 1.500 viviendas sociales sostenibles lanzado gracias al potencial de crecimiento del sector inmobiliario en Irlanda, donde existe una importante demanda de viviendas", dijo la compañía.
La financiación del contrato se realiza mediante el denominado pago por disponibilidad, esto es, OHL y sus socios recibirán pagos fijos de la administración cuando las viviendas estén disponibles.
OHL informó que los edificios se realizarán conforme a criterios de consumo de energía sostenibles y que abarcará los condados de Cork, Kildare, Clare, Galway, Waterford y Roscommon.
La presencia de OHL en Irlanda ya incluye la construcción del hospital forense de salud mental de Portrane por un importe superior a 140 millones de euros.
Desarrollo de concesiones
El contrato de viviendas sociales de Irlanda se suma a la decena de proyectos con los que OHL ha constituido su nueva filial de concesiones, que prevé sumar próximamente nuevos proyectos en Latinoamérica también.
Entre la cartera de concesiones con la que nació Senda infraestructuras figuran el puerto Roda de Bará, el Hospital de Burgos, el de Toledo y uno de Montreal, el Canal de Navarra, las comisaría Sant Andreu y Horta (Barcelona), el Centro de Justicia de Chile.
OHL avanza en el desarrollo de su nueva división de concesiones en tanto está pendiente de las negociaciones en marcha entre su primer accionista y el grupo mexicano Amodio tendentes a que esta firma entre el capital de la constructora española.
