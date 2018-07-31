Público
Público

Organismos estatales Margarita Delgado, primera mujer en ser subgobernadora del Banco de España

La elección de Delgado se producirá después de que Javier Alonso, actual subgobernador del Banco de España, presente su renuncia. 

Publicidad
Media: 4.75
Votos: 4
Margarita Delgado es licenciada en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid / Banco de España

Margarita Delgado es licenciada en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid / Banco de España

El Consejo de Ministros nombrará previsiblemente este viernes a la directora general adjunta del Mecanismo Único de Supervisión, Margarita Delgado, subgobernadora del Banco de España, a propuesta del máximo responsable de esta institución.

Delgado, actual responsable del departamento de supervisión bancaria del Banco de España, se convertirá en la primera mujer en ocupar un cargo tan alto en la historia de la entidad, después de que el actual subgobernador del Banco de España, Javier Alonso, haya presentado su renuncia. Su nombramiento se produce sólo dos meses después de la designación del consejo de ministros del presidente socialista Pedro Sánchez, que por primera vez en la historia española cuenta con más ministras que ministros.

De este modo, el máximo responsable de la institución, Pablo Hernández de Cos, ha podido proponer a Margarita Delgado, que antes de llegar al Mecanismo Único de Supervisión, fue nombrada directora de Inspección I del Banco de España y responsable de la supervisión de las antiguas cajas de ahorros, en abril de 2013.

Licenciada en Ciencias Económicas y Empresariales por la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, ingresó en el Banco de España en 1988 y en 1991 aprobó la oposición de inspector de entidades de crédito.

Desde entonces, Delgado ha desarrollado su carrera profesional en todos los departamentos operativos de la Dirección General de Supervisión, ocupando sucesivamente responsabilidades en puestos de jefa de Grupo, coordinadora ejecutiva y directora de Departamento, por lo que es una persona que conoce a la perfección la casa. 

Etiquetas