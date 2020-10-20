Estás leyendo: El Banco de España avisa de que la persistencia de la crisis puede producir daños estructurales en la economía

Pandemia coronavirus El Banco de España avisa de que la persistencia de la crisis puede producir daños estructurales en la economía

El Gobernador del banco central estatal, Pablo Hernández de Cos, llama a evitar que la crisis sanitaria y la económica se transformen en una crisis financiera.

El Gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos durante su comparecencia en la Comisión de Asuntos Económicos del Congreso. EFE/Zipi
Madrid

Actualizado:

Europa press

El gobernador del Banco de España, Pablo Hernández de Cos, ha alertado de que el elevado grado de persistencia de la crisis económica generada por la pandemia hace más probable que se produzcan daños estructurales indeseados, más allá de los cambios estructurales que ya empiezan a percibirse. Así lo ha advertido durante la clausura del XI Encuentro del sector financiero organizado por KPMG y Expansión, donde ha comenzado su intervención avisando de que la crisis económica está provocando ya "innegables repercusiones" también para el sistema financiero.

En el encuentro, Hernández de Cos ha advertido que "es evidente también que el grado de persistencia de esta perturbación está siendo muy elevado, como resultado de que los rebrotes de la enfermedad están obligando a mantener, e incluso a aumentar de nuevo, las restricciones a la actividad y al movimiento e interacción de las personas. Esta persistencia hace más probable que se produzcan daños estructurales indeseados, más allá de los cambios estructurales que empezamos a percibir que se producirán como consecuencia de esta crisis".

Evitar que la crisis sanitaria se convierta en financiera

Un marco institucional y de gobernanza "estable y sólido"

En este entorno "complejo e incierto", el gobernador del Banco de España ha reclamado que la política económica proporcione certidumbre a los agentes económicos, lo que exige apoyar la recuperación, pero también facilitar la adaptación estructural de la economía y "hacer frente desde ya" a los retos de largo plazo, con consensos amplios entre agentes políticos, económicos y sociales, asentados en un marco institucional y de gobernanza "estable y sólido".

Asimismo, en el ámbito financiero, Hernández de Cos ha sostenido que el objetivo compartido debe centrarse en evitar que la crisis sanitaria y la económica se transforme en una crisis financiera.

