El Banco Central Europeo extendió la fecha límite para cubrir tres altos cargos en su brazo de supervisión bancaria después de no poder contratar a mujeres para dichos roles, dijeron dos fuentes, ilustrando la larga lucha del organismo para contratar talento femenino para puestos de alto nivel.
Con sólo una mujer en su Consejo de Gobierno de 25 miembros, el BCE ha sido criticado durante mucho tiempo por legisladores europeos por impulsar una cultura de contratación que favorece a los hombres, que ocupan más de tres cuartos de los cargos directivos.
La presión sobre el banco sólo aumentó en los últimos meses, cuando las dos principales supervisoras del organismo, Daniele Nouy y Sabine Lautenschlaeger, fueron reemplazadas por hombres, lo que pareció contrarrestar el objetivo declarado del BCE de trabajar en pos de la igualdad de género.
El BCE, que supervisa 117 de los mayores bancos de la zona euro con activos por 21 billones de euros (unos 23,5 billones de dólares), ahora buscará solicitudes para las tres vacantes internas de la Junta de Supervisión hasta el 12 de junio en lugar de la fecha límite original del 15 de mayo.
Un portavoz del BCE declinó realizar comentarios.
Aunque el BCE no tiene una obligación legal para encontrar mujeres para los puestos de trabajo, elegir sólo hombres lo pondría en una posición políticamente insostenible y probablemente demoraría la aprobación del miembro del consejo Yves Mersch de convertirse en vicepresidente de la Junta de Supervisión, afirmaron las fuentes.
Un conflicto sobre el género también arriesga frenar la aprobación parlamentaria de los miembros de la junta del BCE, un posible dolor de cabeza ya que el presidente del organismo, Mario Draghi, y el miembro del consejo Benoit Coeuré dejarán la institución en los próximos meses.
La designación de Mersch para la junta del BCE en 2012 se atrasó por varios meses debido a quejas de legisladores sobre el desequilibrio de género.
