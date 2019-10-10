Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Paridad La presencia de mujeres en los consejos del Ibex sólo aumenta un 2%

El estudio realizado este año por la asociación de mujeres empresarias, WomenCEO, indica que hasta seis compañías no cuentan con ninguna mujer en sus Comités de Dirección y sólo cinco empresas tienen un porcentaje igual o mayor al 30%. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Mujer al frente de una reunión empresarial. EFE/archivo

Mujer al frente de una reunión empresarial. EFE/archivo

La presencia de mujeres en los consejos de administración del IBEX 35 ha aumentado solo un 2% en 2019 con respecto al año anterior, lo que equivale a 120 cargos, el 26,4% del total de consejeros, según el estudio de WomenCEO

En virtud de estos datos, el informe señala que se necesitarían al menos siete años para llegar al umbral de paridad. Pese a un crecimiento que el estudio reconoce como "lento", destaca los buenos datos de algunas compañías como Caixabank, que pasó de tener el 27,8 % de mujeres en 2018 a un 37,5 % en 2019 o Repsol, donde la presencia de mujeres en su consejo subió de un 21,4 % al 33,3%. 

Se necesitarían al menos siete años para llegar al umbral de paridad, según el informe

A la cabeza de las compañías españolas con una mayor presencia de mujeres en su consejo se sitúa Red Eléctrica, con el 41,7%. Además, el estudio destaca los casos de Iberdrola (35,7%) o de ArcelorMittal, Banco Santander, Bankinter, Cellnex Telecom, IAG o Merlin Properties, todas ellas con un 33,3%. 

Por el contrario, los consejos con menos presencia de mujeres son los pertenecientes a Bankia (16,7%), Amadeus, CIE Automotive y MásMóvil (con el 15,4% las tres) y Naturgy (8,3%). 

En cuanto a los Comités de Dirección de las empresas del IBEX 35, la presencia de mujeres es aún menor, ya que de 454 miembros sólo 80 son mujeres, lo que se traduce en un 17,6% del total. 

Hasta seis compañías no cuentan con ninguna mujer en sus Comités como es el caso de Acerinox, ACS, ArcerlorMittal, Cellnex Telecom y MasMóvil. Y sólo cinco empresas tienen un porcentaje igual o mayor al 30% de mujeres: Colonial, CIE Automotive, Red Eléctrica, Aena y Bankinter.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas