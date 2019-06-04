El paro baja en 84.075 personas en mayo hasta marcar mínimos desde 2008

El número de parados registrados en las oficinas del Servicio Público de Empleo Estatal (SEPE) se redujo en mayo en 84.075 personas respecto al mes anterior, hasta totalizar 3.079.491 desempleados, la cifra más baja desde noviembre de 2008.
De acuerdo con los datos publicados este martes por el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, en el último año el paro bajó en 172.639 personas (con un ritmo de reducción interanual del 5,31%).
La mayor salida del paro se registró en el sector servicios
Por sectores de procedencia de los desempleados, la mayor salida del paro se registró en el de servicios (54.762 parados menos), seguido de la construcción (9.040), la industria (8.085) y la agricultura (7.864), al tiempo que también bajó entre el colectivo que no ha trabajado con anterioridad (4.324).
En términos desestacionalizados, es decir, sin tener en cuenta las diferencias estacionales y de calendario, el desempleo bajó en 20.073 personas durante mayo.
La afiliación roza los 19,5 millones de cotizantes
La Seguridad Social cerró mayo con un aumento medio de 211.752 afiliados (+1,1%), por debajo de los ascensos logrados en los meses de mayo de 2018 y 2017, según ha informado este martes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
Un aumento medio de 211.752 afiliados
Con el repunte registrado en el quinto mes del año, el total de ocupados se situó en 19.442.113 afiliados, la cifra más alta en un mes de mayo y el segundo mejor registro histórico en cualquier mes, solo superado por julio de 2017 (19.493.050 cotizantes). Además, por primera vez desde que existen registros la cifra de mujeres inscritas en el sistema ha superado los 9 millones, con un total de 9.043.749 afiliadas.
La hostelería ha sido el sector que más han empujado la afiliación en mayo, al sumar 76.591 ocupados (+5,7%), seguido de las actividades administrativas, que ganaron 23.157 afiliados. En valores interanuales, la afiliación ha crecido en 526.446 cotizantes desde mayo de 2018 (+2,8%).
El Régimen General, el más mayoritario del sistema, ganó 200.386 afiliados en mayo en relación al mes anterior (+1,2%), hasta totalizar 16.097.438 ocupados, la cifra más alta de la serie histórica. Por su parte, el de Autónomos registró 11.114 cotizantes más (+0,3%), hasta sumar 3.277.855 afiliados.
