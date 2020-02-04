madrid
Los datos del paro registrado en el mes de enero han vuelto a evidenciar que el mercado laboral español tiene muchas carencias, entre ellas la brecha de género. El mes pasado el paro registrado aumentó en 90.248 personas, de las cuales 28.584 fueron hombres y el resto, 61.664, fueron mujeres. El paro femenino creció el doble que el masculino, siguiendo así una línea que ya viene de lejos.
Basta echar un vistazo a los datos para comprobar que desde que empezó la recuperación en el verano de 2013, la brecha del paro entre sexos ha crecido de forma considerable. Ese año, 2013, había 35.118 mujeres más en paro que hombres; en enero de 2020 la cifra es de 539.893, aunque es cierto que en el último año se ha reducido ligeramente esa brecha: desde enero de 2019 el desempleo entre los hombres ha bajado un 0,25% y entre las mujeres un 1,48%.
La brecha del paro es el dato más elocuente, pero hay otros datos por sexos que revelan las insuficiencias del mercado laboral para alcanzar la igualdad. Los ejemplos abundan, pero la última estadística deja un par de ellos llamativos.
El primero de ellos, lo ofrece UGT: con la estadística actualizada, el paro femenino en Castilla-La Mancha representa un 63% del total. Ese es un dato estructural, pero la coyuntura tampoco es mucho mejor: el 90,2 % de los nuevos desempleados el pasado mes de enero en Euskadi son mujeres, es decir 3.147 de las 3.487 personas paradas nuevas respecto a las que había en diciembre.
Tampoco la estadística de este último mes de enero se aprecia un cambio de tendencia. España sigue siendo el segundo país de Europa con la mayor tasa de paro femenino; la brecha salarial entre hombres y mujeres, lejos de reducirse, aumenta
