El número de parados registrados en las oficinas de los servicios públicos de empleo (antiguo Inem) bajó en 38.692 desempleados en 2019 (-1,2%), séptimo descenso anual consecutivo, aunque el menos pronunciado desde que España inició la recuperación en 2013, ha informado este viernes el Ministerio de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social.
El volumen total de parados alcanzó al finalizar el ejercicio la cifra de 3.163.605 desempleados, la más baja a cierre de año desde 2008, después de registrar en el último mes de 2019 un descenso mensual de 34.579 desempleados (-1,08%), su peor dato en un mes de diciembre desde 2011, cuando subió en 1.897 parados.
La bajada del desempleo en 2019 es la séptima consecutiva tras la de 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 y 2018 cuando el paro cayó en 147.000, 253.000, 354.203, 390.534, 290.193 y 210.484 personas, respectivamente, y contrasta con las subidas experimentadas en el periodo 2007-2012.
En concreto, en 2012, 2011 y 2010 el paro aumentó en 426.364, 322.286 y 176.470 personas, respectivamente, mientras que en 2007, 2008 y 2009 las listas de las oficinas públicas de empleo sumaron 106.674, 999.416 y 794.640 parados más.
De este modo, el descenso de 2019 es el peor dato anual desde 2012, cuando el desempleo subió en más de 426.000 personas. Si sólo se tuvieran en cuenta los años en los que ha descendido el paro, el de 2019 sería el menor recorte del desempleo desde el ejercicio 2005, cuando bajó en 9.778 parados.
En cuanto a la contratación, en 2019 se realizaron algo más de 22,5 millones de contratos, un 1% más, de los que 2.159.434 fueron contratos indefinidos, el 9,6% del total, con un descenso del 5,5% respecto a 2018.
Afiliación a la Seguridad Social
La Seguridad Social por su parte cerró el año 2019 con un aumento medio de 384.373 afiliados (+2%), su menor repunte desde 2013, tras haber registrado en diciembre 31.659 cotizantes más (+0,1%), en el que fue su peor diciembre desde 2012, cuando perdió algo más de 88.000 cotizantes, ha informado este viernes el Ministerio de Trabajo.
De esta forma, el total de ocupados se situó al finalizar diciembre en 19.408.538 afiliados, su mayor volumen en un mes de diciembre. En media anual, se registraron 19.278.721 afiliados, la cifra más alta de la serie histórica.
La ganancia de cotizantes en 2019, la sexta anual consecutiva, es el peor dato anual desde 2013, cuando se registró un retroceso de 85.041 cotizantes.
