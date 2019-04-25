El paro subió en 49.900 personas en el primer trimestre del año, lo que supone un 1,5% más que en el trimestre anterior, hasta situarse el total de desempleados en 3.354.200 personas, según la Encuesta de Población Activa (EPA) publicada este jueves por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
La tasa de paro se incrementó dos décimas en el primer trimestre, hasta el 14,70%, mientras que la tasa de actividad bajó dos décimas, hasta el 58,35%, tras reducirse el número de activos en 43.500 personas entre enero y marzo (-0,2%).
La subida del desempleo registrada en el primer trimestre es la más elevada para este periodo desde el año 2013, cuando el desempleo subió en más de 257.200 personas. En los primeros trimestres de 2016, 2017 y 2018 se registraron incrementos del desempleo de 11.900, 17.200 y 29.400 personas, respectivamente, mientras que en 2014 y 2015 hubo descensos de 2.300 y 13.100 parados.
El Ministerio de Economía y Empresa ha destacado en un comunicado que los datos de la EPA del primer trimestre reflejan la estacionalidad del mercado laboral español y el efecto calendario, ya que la Semana Santa se ha celebrado este año en abril y el año pasado tuvo lugar en marzo. Así, Economía ha subrayado que, en términos desestacionalizados, el paro bajó un 2,9% en el primer trimestre.
Entre enero y marzo de este año se destruyeron 93.400 empleos, un 0,5% respecto al trimestre anterior, lo que situó el total de ocupados en 19.471.100 personas. Este recorte de puestos de trabajo es inferior al experimentado en el primer trimestre de 2018, cuando desaparecieron más de 124.000 empleos, pero supera los registros de 2016 y 2017.
Economía ha resaltado que todo el empleo destruido en el primer trimestre fue temporal, ya que el número de ocupados indefinidos se incrementó en 89.900 personas respecto al trimestre anterior (+0,7%), en tanto que el empleo temporal retrocedió en 185.800 personas (-4,2%). En términos desestacionalizados, la ocupación aumentó un 0,7% respecto al trimestre anterior.
La destrucción de empleo registrada en los tres primeros meses del año se concentró en el sector privado, que perdió 96.100 empleos (-0,6%), ya que el sector público generó 2.600 puestos de trabajo, un 0,08% más respecto al trimestre anterior.
En el último año el paro se ha reducido en 441.900 personas (-11,6%) y se han creado 596.900 empleos (+3,1%), "la cifra más elevada en 12 años", según el Departamento que dirige Nadia Calviño.
