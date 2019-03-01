El Consejo de Ministros ha aprobado, a propuesta de la ministra de Trabajo, Migraciones y Seguridad Social, Magdalena Valerio, la concesión de un préstamo del Estado a la Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social por un importe de 13.830 millones de euros. La cantidad es menor a la que inicialmente estaba prevista de haberse aprobado los presupuestos para 2019: 15.164 millones de euros.
Según ha informado el Ministerio en un comunicado, el objetivo del préstamo es proporcionar "cobertura adecuada" a las obligaciones de la Seguridad Social y posibilitar el equilibrio presupuestario de la misma.
En concreto, del total del dinero prestado, la Seguridad Social librará 7.500 millones de euros para abonar la nómina doble de más de 9,7 millones de pensionistas, que en julio perciben la paga ordinaria y extraordinaria. La liberación tendrá de fecha límite el 1 de julio de 2019.
Según recuerda Trabajo, entre junio y noviembre, la Seguridad Social abona una nómina ordinaria y extraordinaria de las pensiones, que supone un desembolso que supera los 18.000 millones de euros y que puede generar "tensiones de liquidez al sistema".
Los 6.330 millones restantes se utilizarán para abonar también las pagas ordinarias y extraordinarias en el mes de noviembre. La fecha límite en este caso será el 1 de diciembre de 2019.
El Ministerio apunta que esta concesión del préstamo realizada "asegura el pago puntual de las pensiones y permite a la Seguridad Social planificar con suficiente antelación la disposición de recursos necesarios para hacer frente a esos desembolsos extraordinarios".
