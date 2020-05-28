Los exministros José Blanco y Josép Montilla, nuevos consejeros de Enagás

MADRIDActualizado:
El Consejo de Administración de Enagás propondrá a la Junta General de accionistas de la compañía, que tiene prevista su celebración el próximo 30 de junio, los nombramientos del exministro José Blanco y del expresidente de la Generalitat de Catalunya y también exministro José Montilla como consejeros independientes de la sociedad.
Así lo revela el anuncio de convocatoria de la junta, que ha sido publicado este jueves en la Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV).
Tanto Blanco como Montilla fueron ministros durante el mandato de José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero. Además, el primero fue vicesecretario general del PSOE y portavoz del Ejecutivo y el segundo llegó a presidir la Generalitat de Cataluña y a dirigir el PSC.
Enagás prevé que la junta, que tendrá lugar en la sede social de la compañía del Paseo de los Olmos de Madrid, pueda celebrarse de forma telemática si sigue vigente el estado de alarma o continúan las restricciones o recomendaciones de las autoridades públicas en relación con la movilidad o con limitaciones a cierto número de personas.
Por ello, insta a los accionistas a que hagan uso de los medios de representación y voto a distancia (mediante correspondencia postal o mediante comunicación electrónica) o de asistencia telemática (mediante una aplicación que se creará para la junta).
En todo caso, Enagás informará, antes de la reunión, sobre el régimen de celebración de la junta y la posibilidad o no de asistencia física.
