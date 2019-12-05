Público
Público

La petrolea Aramco fija el precio de salida a bolsa en lo más alto del rango, para recaudar 25.600 millones de dólares

El gigante petrolero estatal de Arabia Saudi Aramco superará a la china Alibaba en el mayor debut bursátil del mundo.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El logo de la petrolera Saudi Aramco, en la conferencia de prensa para presentar la salida a Bolsa de la compañía en el Plaza Conference Center en Dhahran, Arabia Saudí. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

El logo de la petrolera Saudi Aramco, en la conferencia de prensa para presentar la salida a Bolsa de la compañía en el Plaza Conference Center en Dhahran, Arabia Saudí. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

El gigante petrolero estatal Saudi Aramco ha fijado el precio de su salida a bolsa en lo más alto de su rango indicativo, dijeron a Reuters tres fuentes, recaudando 25.600 millones de dólares y superando a la china Alibaba para lograr el mayor debut bursátil del mundo.

Arabia Saudí confió en los inversores nacionales y regionales para vender una participación del 1,5% tras el tibio interés extranjero, incluso con una menor valoración de 1,7 billones de dólares.

Esa cifra fue inferior al objetivo de 2 billones de dólares buscado inicialmente por el príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman.

Las acciones de Saudi Aramco debutarán a 32 riyals (8,53 dólares) cada una frente a un rango de precios indicativo de 30-32 riyals por acción, dijeron las fuentes.

A ese precio, la salida a bolsa de Aramco de 3.000 millones de acciones superará los 25.000 millones de dólares recaudados por el gigante tecnológico chino Alibaba en 2014.

Fuentes dijeron a Reuters que Aramco también podría ejercer la llamada opción "greenshoe" o de sobreasignación del 15%, lo que le permitiría aumentar el tamaño de la operación a un máximo de 29.400 millones de dólares.

Aramco se ha negado a hacer comentarios sobre el precio de la operación.

Se espera que se haga un anuncio formal a lo largo del jueves, según dijeron las fuentes.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas