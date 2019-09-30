Público
La petrolera saudí Aramco planea repartir 75.000 millones de dólares en dividendos en 2020

La compañía ultima su salida a bolsa, en la que aspira a alcanzar una valoración de 2 billones de dólares.

El logo de la petrolera Saudi Aramco en una feria energética en Manama, la capital de Bahrein. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Saudi Aramco, el gigante petrolero estatal de Arabia Saudita, planea pagar un dividendo base de 75.000 millones de dólares en 2020, dijo en una reseña corporativa publicada el lunes en su sitio en internet, mientras se prepara para una Oferta Pública Inicial.

Aramco ha buscado atraer inversores para la OPI, con la que quiere alcanzar una valoración de 2 billones de dólares.

El documento dijo que la compañía tendría un "dividendo que crecería progresivamente en una base sostenible a discreción del directorio".

La salida a bolsa de Aramco, la mayor petrolera del mundo, es una parte central del plan del príncipe heredero Mohammed bin Salman para modernizar la economía saudí y diversificarla. La OPI parece avanzar a pesar de la incertidumbre sobre el cronograma tras los ataques del 14 de septiembre contra sus instalaciones.

El documento también mencionó el "programa progresivo de regalías" de la compañía, con un tipo marginal fijado en 15% hasta los 70 dólares por barril, 45% entre 70 y 100 dólares y 80% si el precio sube más.

