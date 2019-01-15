El presidente de la Autoridad Independiente de Responsabilidad Fiscal (Airef), José Luis Escrivá, ha dicho que en términos fiscales agregados los Presupuestos de 2019 son "muy parecidos" a los de ejercicios anteriores, ya que no atajan un déficit estructural instalado en el entorno del 2% del PIB.
"La política fiscal en España grosso modo de los últimos 4 años ha sido básicamente neutral tras un proceso de ajuste que se extiende hasta 2015", ha afirmado Escrivá durante su participación en el foro Nueva Economía.
Al margen de que el reparto entre ingresos y gastos es diferente al de Presupuestos anteriores, algo sobre lo que la Airef no opina, Escrivá ha incidido en que el tono fiscal de las cuentas de 2019 se mantiene neutral, después de que las correcciones del déficit en los últimos años hayan sido básicamente cíclicas.
Escrivá ha explicado que la Airef tiene diez días para enviar su informe sobre los Presupuestos, razón por la que no ha querido valorar ninguna medida concreta, si bien ha recordado que muchas de las novedades aprobadas ya estaban incluidas en el borrador presupuestario que se envió a Bruselas en octubre.
En aquel momento, la Airef consideró factible el escenario presupuestario diseñado por el Gobierno, si bien alertó de que algunos ingresos podrían estar sobrevalorados, como los procedentes de las nuevas figuras impositivas que gravarán las transacciones financieras y determinados servicios digitales.
Según ha dicho, en los últimos ejercicios se ha constatado una "cierta fatiga" en el proceso de consolidación fiscal, por lo que queda pendiente para próximos años el reto de hacer un ajuste del déficit estructural que permita moderar también el la tasa de deuda pública a niveles "más confortables", que permitan "evitar sustos en el futuro".
