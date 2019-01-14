Público
PGE 2019 Los Presupuestos de 2019, de un vistazo

El gasto consolidado del Estado, sus organismo y la Seguridad Social asciende a 472.660 millones, mientras que los ingresos consolidados alcanzarán los 324.713 millones

Gasto consolidado de los Presupuestos para 2019civio

El presupuesto consolidado de gastos (que incluye las cuentas del Estado, las de la Seguridad Social, y las de los diferentes organismos de la administración central) ascenderá en 2019 a 472.660 millones de euros, lo que supone un incremento del 5,1% respecto a las cuentas de 2018.

Por su parte, el presupuesto consolidado de ingresos alcanzará los 324.713 millones de euros, lo que representa un incremento del 7,9% respecto al presupuesto anterior.

Aquí te mostramos de un modo claro cómo se distribuye nuestro presupuesto. De dónde vienen los ingresos y a qué destinamos el gasto.

¿En qué se gasta?

¿Cómo se gasta?

¿De dónde vienen los ingresos?

