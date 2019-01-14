La Sociedad Estatal de Infraestructuras de Transporte (Seittsa), que ha asumido la gestión de las autopistas quebradas, prevé cerrar 2019 con pérdidas de 480 millones de euros, 28,4 veces más que los números rojos con los que se calcula que ha cerrado el ejercicio de 2018.
Aunque sus ingresos crecerán el 65,53 %, hasta 520,5 millones de euros, las cuentas de la sociedad reflejan un impacto negativo por "otros resultados" de 461 millones de euros, frente a los -54 millones de un año antes.
Además, el epígrafe "otros gastos de explotación" pasará de arrojar un saldo positivo de 17,62 millones en 2018 a restar 117,7 millones en 2019.
A lo largo de 2018, Seittsa asumió la gestión de ocho de las nueve autopistas quebradas -las radiales madrileñas R-2, R-3, R-4 y R-5, la M-12 (Eje Aeropuerto), la AP-36 (Ocaña-La Roda) y en los tramos de la AP-7 Cartagena-Vera y Circunvalación de Alicante-, a las que próximamente se sumará la AP-41 (Madrid-Toledo).
El Gobierno calcula que estas autopistas y los tramos de vía libres asociados a ellas requieren inversiones de, al menos, 317,6 millones hasta 2022, tanto para su puesta a punto como para hacer frente a nuevas actuaciones, según la memoria económica que acompaña al nuevo esquema tarifario que entra en vigor mañana y que rebaja los peajes una media del 30%.
Además, prevé que, gracias al incremento de tráfico por la rebaja de peajes, las autopistas rescatadas, que cerrarán 2018 con unos ingresos de 77,5 millones, facturarán 122,8 millones en 2019 (58,4% más), 126,4 millones en 2020, 129 millones en 2021 y 131,6 millones en 2022.
Debido a las inversiones que se deberán acometer, el resultado bruto de explotación (ebitda) pasará de 45,3 millones en 2018 a arrojar saldos negativos de 19 millones en 2019; de 12,9 millones en 2020; de 7,4 millones en 2021, y de 3,2 millones en 2022, según la memoria.
