La Policía italiana señala a ejecutivos de Autostrade entre los responsables del derrumbe del puente de Génova

La policía italiana entregó a la Fiscalía una lista de 13 personas que podrían tener algún tipo de responsabilidad por el derrumbe de un puente en Génova, entre los que están altos ejecutivos de Autostrade, la firma del sector privado que lo operaba, dijo una fuente de la investigación.
Una parte del puente Morandi, de 50 años de antigüedad, se derrumbó en la ciudad de Génova el 14 de agosto, provocando que decenas de vehículos cayeran al suelo y causaran la muerte de 43 personas.
El puente forma parte de la autopista A10, que conecta Génova con la frontera francesa, y está gestionada por la operadora de autopistas Autostrade, filial del grupo de infraestructuras Atlantia.
La fiscalía de Génova está investigando las causas del derrumbe. Una fuente de la oficina de la fiscalía dijo el martes que hasta ahora nadie ha sido sometido formalmente a una investigación, pero que se esperaba que ocurriera pronto.
La fuente de la investigación afirmó que la lista de 13 personas incluía a altos ejecutivos de Autostrade, así como altos cargos del Ministerio de Transporte de Italia.
Tanto Autostrade como el Ministerio rechazaron hacer declaraciones.
Autostrade, que está en el punto de mira del Gobierno italiano a causa de la tragedia, afirmó que en el pasado llevó a cabo en el puente las comprobaciones exigidas por la ley.
Según la normativa italiana, la operadora de autopistas es responsable de su mantenimiento, mientras que el Ministerio ejerce un papel de supervisión.
Autostrade planeaba fortalecer los soportes del puente y presentó en abril una licitación para el contrato tras obtener la aprobación necesaria del ministerio.
