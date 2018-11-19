Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Popular Dos juzgados gallegos condenan al Banco Popular a devolver 125.000 euros a dos clientes con preferentes y acciones

Declaran la nulidad de estos contratos al entender que la entidad comercializó estos productos complejos bajo la apariencia de un producto de ahorro seguro, pero nunca se informó a los clientes de su naturaleza real.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Una oficina del Banco Popular. REUTERS/Archivo

Una oficina del Banco Popular. REUTERS/Archivo

Dos juzgados de O Carballiño y Vigo han condenado al Banco Popular a devolver más de 125.000 euros a dos clientes con acciones y bonos de la entidad financiera.

En el primer caso, el Juzgado número uno de O Carballiño ha condenado al Banco Popular (actualmente Santander) a devolver 85.000 euros que la entidad colocó en preferentes, en bonos obligatoriamente convertibles en acciones y en acciones de la ampliación de capital de la entidad.

Por su parte, el Juzgado de primera instancia número uno de Vigo condena a la misma entidad a devolver 40.000 euros a un cliente por la colocación de esta cantidad en preferentes y bonos obligatoriamente convertibles en acciones.

Ambos juzgados declararon la nulidad de estos contratos al entender que el banco comercializó estos productos complejos bajo la apariencia de un producto de ahorro seguro, pero nunca se informó a los clientes de su naturaleza real, según ha apuntado el abogado Juan José Pérez Barreiro, que se ha encargado de ambos casos.

Según ha subrayado, esta sentencia supone "un rayo de esperanza para los más de 15.000 afectados en Galicia", más de 300.000 a nivel estatal, por la comercialización de bonos y acciones del Popular.

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas