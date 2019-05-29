Público
Pozuelo de Alarcón, el municipio con mayor renta per cápita, y Níjar el menor

Pozuelo de Alarcón.- EFE

Billetes de 500 euros. EFE/Archivo

Pozuelo de Alarcón (Madrid) es el municipio con la mayor renta per cápita en España, con 25.957 euros, y Níjar (Almería) es el que tiene una renta menor, con 6.253, según los últimos Indicadores Urbanos del Instituto Nacional de Estadística.

De los 405 municipios mayores de 20.000 habitantes, las tres ciudades con mayor renta per cápita en 2016 fueron, además de Pozuelo, Boadilla del Monte (19.702 euros) y Las Rozas (19.340 euros), todos ellos de la Comunidad de Madrid. Por el contrario, las ciudades con menor renta por habitante fueron, además de Níjar, Alhaurín el Grande (Málaga), con 6.629 euros, y Los Palacios y Villafranca (Sevilla), con 6.550 euros.

La primera gran ciudad que aparece en el listado del INE con mayor renta per cápita es Madrid, en el puesto quince, con 15.717 euros, seguida cuatro lugares después por Barcelona (15.389).

Los últimos puestos son para municipios de Andalucía, ya que aparte de los tres citados, figuran Vicar (Almería) con una renta de 6.634 euros, Isla Cristina (Huelva), con 6.823, y los almerienses de Barbate y Sanlúcar de Barrameda, con 6.894 y 7.032 euros, respectivamente.

El siguiente mapa refleja los municipios con mayor y menor renta media anual por habitante, según los datos de Estadística:

