madrid
Las dificultades económicas generadas por la pandemia, provocaron que los impagos en los recibos de las viviendas se duplicaron en 14 de las 19 comunidades y ciudades autónomas de España. Se triplicó el porcentaje de hogares que tuvieron que afrontar retrasos en los pagos relacionados con las viviendas principales y las compras a plazos
Estos son los datos que ha arrojado la Encuesta de condiciones de vida publicada por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística del año 2020. Una encuesta en la que se aprecia la crisis económica que muchos sectores han vivido a causa de la pandemia por coronavirus.
El sur peninsular, el más afectado
La encuesta deja datos como que el 28,2 % de los hogares de Ceuta,
el 23 % de Canarias, el 19,8 de Melilla y el 19 % de Andalucía
tuvieron que retrasar pagos relacionados con la vivienda o con compras hechas a plazos.
Además, Murcia, Comunidad Valenciana, Cataluña y Extremadura han arrojado porcentajes por encima de la media, del 13%. Y, en comparación con el año 2019, este porcentaje se triplicó en Castilla y León y estuvo cerca de
hacerlo en Canarias y Cantabria.
El análisis del INE sitúa a las comunidades del sur peninsular, a las Islas Canarias y Ceuta y Melilla con los peores indicadores en cuestiones que describen la situación económica percibida por los españoles en el momento de la entrevista, esto es, a finales de 2020, tras diez meses de problemas económicos generados por el coronavirus.
Llegar a fin de mes
De nuevo, en la misma zona geográfica, se concentran según la encuesta, los mayores porcentajes de personas que dijeron llegar a fin de mes "con mucha dificultad", en torno a un 14%. Esto contrata con las comunidades del norte, País Vasco, Aragón y Navarra en las que solo un 5,5% dijo tener muchas dificultades.
Un dato especialmente sangrante es el relativo a hacer frente a gastos imprevistos. En torno al 50% de la población de Andalucía, Extremadura y Canarias dicen no poder hacer frente a gastos imprevistos, menos aún, irse de vacaciones o tener acceso a ocio.
