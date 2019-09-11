Público
El precio de la bombona de butano baja un 4,86% desde el martes, hasta 12,15 euros

Quinto descenso consecutivo por el "fuerte descenso" de las cotizaciones de la materia prima, que se sitúa en el 16,98% en comparación con el bimestre anterior.

Un hombre apila bombonas de butano en un almacén. E.P./Eduardo Parra

el precio medio de la bombona de butano de 12,5 kilogramos bajará un 4,86% a partir del próximo martes 17 de septiembre, hasta los 12,15 euros, frente a los 12,77 euros que cuesta actualmente, según ha informado el Ministerio para la Transición Ecológica.

Esta bajada es la quinta consecutiva y se explica, principalmente, por el "fuerte descenso" de las cotizaciones de la materia prima, que se sitúa en el 16,98% en comparación con el bimestre anterior, aunque el retroceso fue "parcialmente atenuado" por la subida del 7,86% de los fletes y de la depreciación del euro frente al dólar (0,59%).

El precio regulado afecta a las bombonas de butano que más conmúnmente utilizan los hogares, envases con carga igual o superior a 8 kilogramos e inferior a 20 kilos. En la actualidad, cerca de 8 millones de personas utilizan la bombona de butano en España.

Por su parte, los precios de venta del GLP canalizado supondrán para un consumidor tipo (500 kg) un encarecimiento en su factura después de impuestos de un 0,7% en la comparativa con el mes anterior.

Desde el Ministerio señalaron que esta subida se debe a la subida del 0,1% de la cotización internacional del propano respecto al mes anterior y a la depreciación del euro frente al dólar (0,8%), factores que fueron compensados en parte por el descenso del 4% en el coste de los fletes.

