El precio de la electricidad desciende después de tres días de subidas hasta los 183,21 euros/MWh

Aún así la luz se encuentra un 7% más cara que el jueves pasado y cuadriplica el precio de la misma fecha hace un año.

Fotografía de una bombilla - Pixabay

El precio de la electricidad este jueves cae tras tres jornadas en las que no ha dejado de encarecerse. Así, será un 8% más barato que el miércoles, situándose en 183,21 euros el megavatio hora (MWh) y ocupando el segundo día más caro de noviembre.

Pese al descenso, sigue estando un 7% por encima del precio del jueves pasado y cuadriplica el del segundo jueves de hace un año que estaba en 45,35 euros. Aunque la electricidad sigue muy cara en comparación con el año pasado, todavía no se ha sobrepasado en noviembre la barrera de los 200 euros el megavatio hora que predominó en el 70% de los días de octubre.

El precio de media en noviembre es de 159,3 euros/MWh, un 20% menos que los 200,06 euros/MWh del mes de octubre

Por el momento, el precio de media en noviembre es de 159,3 euros/MWh, un 20% menos que los 200,06 euros/MWh del mes de octubre, el más caro de la historia hasta la fecha, y solo un 2% por encima del precio medio de septiembre (156,15 euros/MWh). La hora más cara será entre las 19:00 y las 20:00, mientras que la más barata se ha dado entre las 4:00 y las 5:00 de la madrugada.

El precio de la luz desorbitado afecta sobre todo a en la tarifa regulada o PVPC, a la que están acogida casi 11 millones de consumidores en España, pero también damnifica a otros 17 millones que contratan su suministro en el mercado libre. Mientras, las empresas eléctricas continúan obteniendo beneficios y más superiores a los del año pasado.

