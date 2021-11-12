Estás leyendo: El precio de la luz aumenta un 1% hasta los 185 euros/MWh, el segundo más caro del mes

Este viernes el precio de la electricidad está un 304% más elevado que el mismo día en 2020.

Después de una semana de subidas incesantes del precio de la luz que tocó techo el miércoles con el día más caro de noviembre, este viernes vuelve a incrementarse el precio un 1% hasta los 185,02 euros por megavatio hora (MWh) en comparación con los 183,21 euros por MWh del jueves.

Este precio, el segundo más caro de noviembre, es un 304% más alto que el del 12 de noviembre de 2020, el cual se situaba en 43,3 euros por MGh. Este viernes el precio máximo se ha dado entre las 9:00 y las 10:00 horas alcanzando los 211,05 euros/MWh, mientras que el mínimo se ha dado entre las 5:00 y 6:00 horas con un precio de 159,87 euros/MWh.

Teresa Ribera ha asegurado que "no es descartable" que se sigan registrando precios elevados de la luz "hasta bien entrado 2022"

El incremento continuado del precio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista ('pool') se debe a las subidas de el gas en los mercados y de los derechos de emisión de dióxido de carbono (CO2). Por ello, la vicepresidenta tercera y ministra para la Transición Ecológica y el Reto Demográfico, Teresa Ribera, aseguró la semana pasada que "no es descartable" que se sigan registrando precios elevados en la luz "hasta bien entrado 2022".

La ministra expuso que las medidas del Gobierno para reducir la factura de la electricidad ha llevado a bajar "casi un 60% la carga fiscal y más de un 90% los costes fijos". Además ha avanzado que el precio a final de año será parecido al coste de la factura de 2018.

