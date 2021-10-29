Actualizado:
Este domingo 31 de octubre se produce el cambio de hora en España, por el que se retrasan los relojes una hora. Esto puede suponer que aumente el consumo de luz en las horas más caras, según apunta un estudio publicado por Selectra este viernes.
El aumento del consumo de luz en las horas más caras se debe a que al retrasar los relojes una hora, el tiempo de luz se reduce y por lo tanto habrá más tiempo de temperaturas bajas, hecho que hace que los ciudadanos tengan que consumir más luz.
Las horas donde la luz está más cara son de 18.00 horas hasta las 22.00, momento del día donde en invierno, que es en la siguiente estación y es la más fría, mayor uso se hace de los aparatos que necesiten luz, como la calefacción eléctrica, estufas, calentadores, etc.
En su informe, Selectra establece que poner la calefacción a las 18.00 horas, una vez se haya ido el sol, costará 59 céntimos en el caso del aire acondicionado split (bomba de calor) y 37 céntimos si se pone el radiador eléctrico.
Además, recuerda que las nuevas tarifas de luz con discriminación horaria no modificarán sus tramos con el cambio de hora, aunque explica que con las medidas aprobadas por el Gobierno que rebajan los cargos y peajes, la diferencia entre tramos actualmente "no tiene mucho sentido", ya que las horas más baratas no siempre coinciden con el periodo valle (el más económico).
Por ello, para evitar un consumo elevado durante el invierno Selectra aconseja revisar cada día el precio de la electricidad, aislar las diferentes estancias para mantener el calor, mantener la vivienda a una temperatura adecuada y revisar y limpiar radiadores, calderas y estufas.
