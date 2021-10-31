El precio de la luz vuelve a subir este lunes hasta los 91,2 euros el MWh

MadridActualizado:
El precio de la electricidad en el mercado mayorista volverá a repuntar este lunes, cuando se situará en una media de 91,2 euros el megavatio hora (MWh), 12,2 euros más que este domingo (79 euros), cuando marcó el precio más bajo en casi tres meses.
De esta manera, según los datos del Operador del Mercado Ibérico de la Electricidad (OMIE), el precio para este lunes continuará por segundo día consecutivo por debajo del umbral de los 100 euros el MWh, si bien normalmente los días festivos suelen tener precios más bajos al haber menos actividad económica y menos demanda.
De hecho, el precio mayorista de la electricidad para este lunes multiplica por tres el del 1 de noviembre de 2020 (27,22 euros el MWh).
Noviembre arranca así con un precio de la electricidad relativamente contenido tras tres meses consecutivos de récords: agosto (106 euros el MWh), septiembre (156 euros el MWh) y octubre (200 euros el MWh).
Por franjas horarias, el mercado mayorista marcará el precio más bajo entre las 4.00 y las 5.00 horas, con 15 euros el MWh, mientras que el precio más alto se alcanzará entre las 18.00 y las 19.00 horas, con 183 euros el MWh.
Los precios del mercado mayorista repercuten directamente en la tarifa regulada o PVPC, a la que están acogida casi 11 millones de consumidores en España, y sirve de referencia para los otros 17 millones que contratan su suministro en el mercado libre.
La escalada de precios que afecta a gran parte de Europa se debe, entre otros factores, al encarecimiento del gas en los mercados internacionales, que se emplea en las centrales de ciclo combinado y que marcan el precio del mercado en la mayoría de las horas, y el aumento del precio de los derechos de emisión de dióxido de carbono (CO2).
