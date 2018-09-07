El precio de la vivienda en España se incrementó un 2,6% en el segundo trimestre del año respecto a los tres meses anteriores, lo que supone la mayor subida en tasa intertrimestral de los tres últimos años, según los datos difundidos este viernes por el Instituto Nacional de Estadística (INE).
El coste de la vivienda nueva repuntó entre abril y junio el 5,7% —no frena su escalada desde el segundo trimestre de 2014— con lo que se mantuvo respecto al trimestre anterior, en tanto que los pisos de segunda mano aumentaron siete décimas los precios, hasta el 7% más, con lo que encadenó trimestres al alza.
La vivienda usada acumuló cuatro trimestres consecutivos con subidas de precios superiores al 6%.
Desde enero, los precios de las viviendas nuevas y usadas han aumentado seis décimas y se han situado en el 6,8%, una tendencia que no cesa desde el segundo trimestre de 2014.
Por comunidades autónomas, el precio de las viviendas creció en todas ellas en el segundo trimestre con respecto al mismo periodo del año anterior, con especial incidencia en Catalunya, con un 3,7% de incremento; Cantabria (3,3%) y Madrid (3,3%).
En la comparativa entre el segundo y el primer trimestre de 2018, el coste de los pisos subió especialmente en Asturias (1,9%); Extremadura (1,9%) y Castilla y León (1,6%), mientras que descendió ligeramente en el País Vasco (0,3%) Madrid (0,1% de bajada) y Murcia (0,1%).
En Madrid y en lo que va de año, los pisos han incrementado su valor un 6,2%, cuya subida en tasa anual ha sido del 10,1%, la mayor de todas las regiones y con especial incidencia en los inmuebles de segunda mano, cuyo precio ha subido un 10,9%.
En Catalunya, el precio de las viviendas usadas se ha incrementado un 9,4% en tasa anual.
Con este último dato, los pisos en Madrid acumulan seis trimestres seguidos de subidas de precios a ritmo de dos dígitos.
