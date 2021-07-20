El precio de la vivienda nueva más alto de España lo tienen Catalunya, Madrid y Euskadi

madrid
Cataluña, Madrid y Euskadi son, por este orden, las comunidades autónomas con el precio medio de la vivienda nueva más elevado a cierre de junio de 2021, según Sociedad de Tasación.
Encabeza el ranking Catalunya, con un valor de 3.992 euros por metro cuadrado tras una variación anual de +0,5%. Le siguen Madrid, con 3.682 euros por metro cuadrado; Euskadi, con 2.762 euros por metro cuadrado; Balears con 2.176 euros por metro cuadrado; y Navarra, con 1.916 euros por metro cuadrado.
La media del conjunto de España es de 2.482 euros por metro cuadrado, después de una variación anual del +0,4%.
Sociedad de Tasación ha presentado este martes su 'Estudio de Vivienda Nueva en Catalunya'. Del conjunto de provincias, Barcelona lidera el aumento del precio de la vivienda nueva el último año en Catalunya (+0,5%), por delante de Girona (+0,2%), Lleida (+0,2%) y Tarragona (+0,1%).
Precio por barrios
Dentro de la ciudad de Barcelona, Sarrià-Sant Gervasi continúa como el distrito con el precio más alto (6.855 euros por metro cuadrado), "muy por encima del valor medio de la capital".
Le siguen el Eixample, con 5.894 euros por metro cuadrado; Les Corts, con 5.383 euros por metro cuadrado; y Ciutat Vella, con 5.256 euros por metro cuadrado; Nou Barris tiene el precio más bajo con 3.273 euros por metro cuadrado.
