Prisa recompra de 25% de Santillana tras cerrar la ampliación de capital

Los accionistas del grupo de comunicación cubre el 60% de la ampliación de capital que ha mostrado una de 20 veces.

Entrada de la sede del Grupo Prisa, en la Gran Vía madrileña. E.P.

El grupo editorial español Prisa dijo el viernes que ha completado una ampliación de capital por valor de 200 millones de euros, tras lo cual ha cerrado la compra del 25% de Santillana que había vendido en 2009.

El precio al que se ofrecieron las nuevas acciones (150 millones de títulos) suponía un descuento del 24% si se comparaba con el cierre de las acciones antes de conocerse los detalles de la operación, cuyos fondos preveía utilizar para la adquisición de la participación en la editorial

Prisa había anunciado en febrero un contrato para la adquisición del restante 25 por ciento de Santillana titularidad de Victoria Capital Partners a un precio de 312,5 millones de euros, abonados en efectivo.

Además, Santillana pagará a Victoria Capital Partners el dividendo preferente correspondiente a sus participaciones por el ejercicio 2018 y por la parte que corresponda del ejercicio 2019 hasta el día de hoy.

Los recursos para la recompra del 25% de Santillana de Victoria Capital Partners proceden de recursos disponibles en el balance de Prisa y de la ampliación de capital de 200 millones que se cerró el pasado jueves y que anunció al mercado el pasado 20 de marzo.

La ampliación ha sido sobresuscrita 20 veces y los accionistas que ya lo eran antes de ésta han cubierto el 60% de la ampliación. La operación ha conseguido, igualmente, dotar de mayor liquidez al valor, puesto que ha pasado de tener un free float del 16% a incrementarlo hasta el 26%. PRISA estableció un precio de 1,33 euros por acción (0,94 euros de valor nominal, con una prima de emisión de 0,39 euros cada una) y ha puesto en circulación 150,24 millones de nuevas acciones.

La operación ha contado con el aseguramiento y asesoramiento de Santander, Morgan Stanley y Alantra Capital Markets y de Uría Menéndez en la parte legal.

