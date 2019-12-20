Público
La próxima Campaña de la Renta será del 1 de abril al 30 de junio de 2020

En la campaña de este año se presentaron un total de 20,6 millones de declaraciones del IRPF, 863.000 más que el año anterior.

Oficina de la Agencia Tributaria de Andalucía. E.P.

La Campaña de la Renta y Patrimonio de 2019 comenzará el próximo miércoles 1 de abril de 2020 para la presentación de declaraciones, y se prolongará hasta el día martes 30 de junio de ese año, según el calendario del contribuyente elaborado por la Agencia Tributaria para el próximo ejercicio.

En concreto, el 1 de abril arranca la campaña para la presentación por Internet de las declaraciones de Renta y Patrimonio 2019, así como para aquellos contribuyentes que deseen realizar por teléfono la declaración de Renta.

Los contribuyentes que opten por la presentación presencial en comunidades autónomas y oficinas de la AEAT de la declaración anual de Renta 2019 está prevista que se pueda realizar a partir del miércoles 13 de mayo.

El plazo de la campaña de 2017 finaliza el 30 de junio en general, si bien concluirá con anterioridad, el 25 de junio, en los casos de declaraciones con resultado a ingresar con domiciliación en cuenta.

Además, aquellos que elijan el fraccionamiento del pago de la declaración tendrán que realizar el segundo abono antes del 5 de noviembre.

En la campaña de 2018 se presentaron un total de 20,6 millones de declaraciones, 863.000 más que el año anterior. De ese total, 14,45 millones (-3,8%), el 70% del total, salieron a devolver, con un importe de 10.833 millones de euros (+8,4%), y 5,31millones (+5,5%) resultaron a ingresar, por total de 11.950 millones de euros (+18,2%).

A través de la aplicación móvil se presentaron más de 289.800 declaraciones, un 45,5% más, al tiempo que aumentaron las declaraciones confeccionadas a través de cita previa por el plan Le llamamos, con más de 239.600 declaraciones, un 33,3% más.

Como novedades, la última campaña contó con la incorporación de la cartera de valores en Renta Web, a la que accedieron casi 270.000 contribuyentes, y se suprimió la predeclaración.

