El exsecretario de Estado de Economía y Apoyo a la Empresa Íñigo Fernández de Mesa ha sido nombrado por Iberdrola consejero independiente de la filial británica del grupo, Scottish Power, según confirmaron fuentes de la compañía.
Fernández de Mesa, que actualmente está al frente de la firma de asesoría financiera Rothschild en España, fue secretario de Estado en el Ministerio de Economía con el Gobierno de Mariano Rajoy, siendo el número 2 de Luis de Guindos de 2014 a 2016.
Según el diario Expansión, el nombramiento como consejero de Scottish Power de Fernández de Mesa se produjo a mediados de diciembre, y el ejecutivo ya habría asistido al primer consejo de administración celebrado en Glasgow, donde está situada la sede de la compañía.
El consejo de administración de Scottish Power está presidido por el presidente del grupo, Ignacio Sánchez Galán, y también forman parte de él, entre otros, el consejero delegado de la filial británica, Keith Anderson, y el director general de Finanzas y Recursos de Iberdrola, José Sáinz Armada.
En el sector privado, Fernández de Mesa ha ocupado cargos de responsabilidad en Barclays Capital, donde fue managing director, y en Lehman Brothers, donde fue responsable de financiación del Sector Público e Infraestructuras.
