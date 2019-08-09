El juez de la Audiencia Nacional José de la Mata ha librado una nueva comisión rogatoria a las autoridades de Andorra para que reclamen a cuatro bancos de Principado información sobre seis cuentas bancarias que presuntamente tenía el hijo primogénito del expresidente de la Generalitat Jordi Pujol a través de un testaferro, el exdirector de la Radio Televisión de Andorra Francesc Robert Ribes.
El titular del Juzgado Central de Instrucción número 5 ha dictado un auto en el que acepta la petición realizada por la Fiscalía Anticorrupción de librar un nuevo auxilio judicial a las autoridades andorranas, en concreto la número 22, para que reclame a los bancos Andbank, Credit Andorrá, Banc Sabadell d'Andorra y Banca Privada de Andorra numerosa documentación bancaria de cuentas a nombre de Ribes.
Todo ello se enmarca en la causa que sigue el juez De la Mata desde diciembre de 2012 en relación con el origen de la fortuna de la familia Pujol por la presunta comisión de delitos de blanqueo de capitales, contra la Hacienda Pública, delitos de falsedad en documento mercantil, así como de un posible delito de organización criminal.
Según explica el auto del magistrado instructor, la Fiscalía Anticorrupción sospecha que Jordi Pujol Ferrusola podría tener dinero escondido en seis cuentas bancarias abiertas en las cuatro entidades mencionadas a nombre del exresponsable de la televisión andorrana. Ello se desprende de la información facilitada por la Subdirección General de Cooperación Jurídica Internacional en julio del año pasado a raíz de la practica de otras comisiones rogatorias emitidas a Andorra.
