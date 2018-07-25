El juez de Instrucción número 31 de Madrid, Antonio Serrano-Arnal, ha citado al exvicepresidente del Gobierno Rodrigo Rato para que declare el próximo lunes sobre el presunto blanqueo de capitales que le atribuyen los investigadores de la Guardia Civil, según fuentes jurídicas.
En concreto, las pesquisas se dirigen a esclarecer si Rato ha tenido sociedades domiciliadas en el extranjero y ha utilizado como testaferros a sociedades fiduciarias, sin actividad social conocida, y cuyo fin último era defraudar a Hacienda mediante el envío a éstas de cantidades de dinero que permanecían ocultas al fisco.
Inicialmente programada para el pasado mes de abril, el magistrado acordó suspender la declaración del ex director gerente del FMI a la espera de que la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid resolviera su recurso contra esta parte de la investigación.
Un mes más tarde, el tribunal rechazó el archivo de esta pieza sobre un presunto delito de blanqueo exterior al considerar que los hechos que se le imputan están directamente relacionados con otras causas abiertas como el presunto cobro irregular de conferencias.
En marzo de 2017, la Unidad Central Operativa (UCO) de la Guardia Civil advirtió de indicios suficientes de que Rato empleó dos de sus sociedades en el extranjero, Vivaway y Kradonara, con este fin.
A finales de ese año, la segunda instancia urgió al juez para que reabriera la investigación tras valorar que la operativa seguida por el expresidente de Bankia pretendía "defraudar a la Hacienda Pública".
De igual modo, recordaba que, a tenor de los investigadores, a partir de 2006 otras dos sociedades, Westcastle y Red Rose, canalizaron los fondos que manejaban a través de Kradonara y Vivaway, presuntos instrumentos para la comisión de este delito fiscal.
Dado que todas ellas pertenecen "a la misma persona", Rato, el tribunal defendía la necesidad de establecer qué cantidad de dinero llegó de las dos primeras hasta las segundas, que la UCO sitúa en torno a los ocho millones de euros, hecho en el que se sustentaba la última citación.
