Red Eléctrica y Naturgy recurren las circulares de la CNMC sobre los nuevos peajes

Presentan recursos contencioso-administrativos en la Audiencia Nacional contra la circulares que recortan la retribución percibida por dichas empresas por el transporte del gas y de la electricidad.

El logo de la CNMC en la entrada de su sede en Madrid. E.P. Marta Fernández
MADRID

Actualizado:

Servimedia

Red Eléctrica de España (REE) y el Grupo Naturgy han presentado cuatro recursos contencioso-administrativos en la Audiencia Nacional contra tres circulares de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la competencia (CNMC) sobre los nuevos peajes de electricidad y gas que recortan la retribución percibida por dichas empresas.

Así lo revelan cuatro resoluciones publicadas este miércoles en el Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE), en las que la CNMC insta a personarse en las distintas causas a los posibles interesados.

El primero de estos recursos, presentado por REE, es contra la circular por la que se aprueban las instalaciones tipo y los valores unitarios de referencia de operación y mantenimiento por elemento de inmovilizado que se emplearán en el cálculo de la retribución de las empresas titulares de instalaciones de transporte de energía eléctrica.

Asimismo, REE ha presentado otro recurso contencioso-administrativo contra la circular por la que se establece la metodología para el cálculo de la retribución de la actividad de transporte de energía eléctrica.

Por su parte, Unión Fenosa Gas Comercializadora, filial de Naturgy, ha interpuesto ante la Audiencia Nacional un recurso contra la circular por la que se establece la metodología y condiciones de acceso y asignación de capacidad en el sistema de gas natural.

Por último, Gas Natural Comercializadora, también de Naturgy, ha recurrido ante la Audiencia Nacional esa misma Circular.

